Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Toned Bod In Nude Bikini To Celebrate 1 Million Followers

Jilissa Zoltko shared a new Instagram update on December 31, which contained two sexy snapshots. The American model rocked a scanty two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insanely fit figure as she struck a couple of different poses. She noted in the caption that she’d reached a new milestone on her social media site.

Avid followers of the influencer know that she has been traveling a lot this month. As seen on another Instagram snap, posted a few days before Christmas, she was in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the cold weather. In the latest share, she was in St. Barths in the Caribbean, as the geotag noted.

In the first snap, she stood with her toned backside directed to the camera. She seemingly was on a cliff that overlooked the ocean and the neighboring small islands. The bright blue sky filled with clouds was also evident in the shot. The views were scenic, but fans were more captivated by her round posterior.

In the second photo, she turned around to showcase the front side of her body. She sat on the wooden railings and bent one of her knees, placing her foot on the raised surface. The babe slightly angled her upper body to the side as she gazed to her left. She had a big smile on her face as if she was happy and content.

Jilissa flaunted her curves in a sexy bikini set. The top featured tiny triangle cups that had a ruched base. The piece looked strained against her perky chest. The plunging neckline also gave a nice view of her cleavage.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted a pretty low-cut waistline, highlighting her flat midsection. Viewers couldn’t help but gush over her taut stomach and defined abs. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Jilissa wore a pair of sunglasses, two necklaces, and a gold bangle as her accessories for the day. She wore her blond locks down as she opted for a wavy hairstyle. She let the long strands fall on her shoulders and down her back. The internet personality painted her nails with a light polish that suited her sun-kissed complexion.

In the caption, Jilissa shared that she recently reached 1 million followers on Instagram. She thanked her followers and added a blue heart emoji.

Like most of her uploads on the photo-sharing app, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the upload has received more than 64,300 likes and over 790 comments.

“Been waiting for this day. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU!! Congrats, my love!!!!” a fan wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS, BEAUTIFUL!! You deserve it,” added another follower.