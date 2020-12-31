Madison Woolley Stuns Fans In Plunging Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Sexy Figure

Madison Woolley tantalized many of her 585,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 30 with a new post. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to share a jaw-dropping snapshot that saw her rocking a chic swimsuit that put her enviable body front and center as she flaunted her assets.

Longtime fans of the influencer know that she loves spending time outdoors, especially during Summer and the holidays. In the new update, Madison was photographed somewhere in the coastal town of Noosa Heads in Queensland, as the geotag noted.

Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she was seen standing in front of the glass doors with wooden panels. She posed in the middle of the frame with her knees down to her legs cut off from view. The babe popped her right hip to the side as she raised her hands to her head, running her fingers through her hair while looking upward toward the sky. The glass doors showed a reflection of palm trees and her toned backside, especially her pert booty.

Madison rocked an all-black, one-piece swimsuit made of ribbed fabric that featured a plunging neckline that reached her toned midsection. The cut showed off a nice look at her cleavage. Notably, the swimwear was adorned with two gold-colored o-rings that brought more attention to her abs.

The sleeveless design of the garment highlighted her slim arms. The skintight fit also helped emphasize her fit figure. The lower part of the piece boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her bikini area and accentuated her hips. The back portion, on the other hand, had a thong design.

Madison’s highlighted locks were left untied and flowing down her back. Her hair seemed wet from swimming. The hottie kept her jewelry minimal by wearing only a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, Madison mentioned it was raining. She also shared that her one-piece came from Boohoo Australia and tagged the retailer’s Instagram page in the post, adding a heart and a dove emoji.

Since going live on her page, the share has earned more than 8,200 likes and over 40 comments. Her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her bodacious curves. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with emoji.

“Rainy days just keep getting better,” one of her fans wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy. I feel blessed today when I saw this,” gushed another admirer.

“That is a cute suit. You make me want to buy it. Looks flattering,” a third Instagram user commented.