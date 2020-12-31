Nikita Dragun Masters The Underboob Look In Metallic Bandeau Top With Matching Thigh-High Slit Skirt

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The makeup guru is no stranger to making bold statements with her fashion and has mastered the underboob look with her most recent upload.

Dragun stunned in a metallic lilac bandeau top that displayed her decolletage, underboob, and stomach. The item of clothing also showcased a hint of her tattoo that is inked in between her breasts. She teamed the ensemble with a high-waisted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Dragun completed her outfit with strappy stilettoes that had a thick see-through platform and showed off her toes. She accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and styled her dark wavy hair down with a middle part. Dragun rocked long, pointy acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of white polish for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images and one video within the same upload.

In the first shot, Dragun was captured outdoors on a basketball court in front of a number of palm trees. She was photographed from a lower angle from the thighs-up while gazing to her right and resting her arms beside her.

In the next slide, the influencer bent down and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the third pic, Dragun was snapped from head-to-toe with her arms raised and head tilted back. She showcased her profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the fourth and final frame, Dragun attached a short video clip that saw her scoring the basketball through the hoop. She threw up her middle fingers at the end and stuck out her tongue.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 810,000 likes and over 6,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.8 million followers.

“You’re literally the prettiest woman out there,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful Nikita,” another person shared.

“I fell in love, how beautiful is this goddess,” remarked a third fan.

“Omgggg she is soooo prettyyyy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked smoking-hot in a long-sleeved tight-fitted white bodysuit. The attire was cut out around her breasts and showed off her bikini top of the same color underneath. Dragun tucked the garment into her white knee-high boots and accessorized with hoop earrings. She sported her long straight blond hair down with a middle part and opted for a pair of stylish shades for a couple of the snaps.