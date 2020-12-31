Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Black Lingerie And Pantyhose To Channel Brigitte Bardot

Sabrina posed with a cigarette and deck of cards.

Sabrina Carpenter channeled one of Hollywood’s most iconic blond bombshells in a series of sultry black-and-white photos that she posted to Instagram on December 30. She posed in a racy ensemble that was comprised of a lingerie top and sheer pantyhose.

Sabrina’s IG carousel included four artistic snapshots, with the final image being the picture that provided the inspiration for her photoshoot. It was an old photograph of French actress Brigitte Bardot sitting on the floor with her legs spread while playing solitaire. The silver screen siren rocked a frilly white dress, and she had a cigarette dangling from her lips.

Sabrina opted to rock a dark ensemble for her shoot. Her alluring outfit included a black lace bralette with a V-neck. Scallop trim gave the piece additional visual interest. Over her intimate apparel, she wore a dark oversize dress shirt. It included a collar, cuffs, and an unused button front.

The Girl Meets World star also sported a pair of form-fitting boyshorts underneath a pair of classic pantyhose. Her delicate hosiery had numerous runs on the right thigh.

To truly capture Brigitte’s essence, Sabrina wore her blond hair styled in thick, tousled waves. The top looked like it had been teased to create extra volume, and curtain bangs framed her face.

The actress exuded sensuality while sitting on the floor with playing cards scattered before her in messy piles. In her first pic, she sat beside a large guitar amp with her right knee up and her left leg curled in front of her. She held a few cards in her left hand, and a cigarette in her right. The latter was raised near her mouth, and she seductively grazed her full bottom lip with a fingertip. She was gazing downward as if contemplating the cards on the floor. For her next shot, she leaned forward as if she was about to set down the hand that she had been dealt.

For her final shot, Sabrina sat with her feet positioned in front of her crotch and both knees pointing outward. Her wrists were crossed, and she was grasping her left ankle with both hands.

The former Disney Channel star used tags to identify her makeup artist as Allan Avendaño and her hairstylist as Scott King. Her steamy snapshots proved to be massively popular, with their like count topping the 1.6 million mark. They also received a number of responses from some famous faces.

“It’s the rip in the tights for me,” wrote recording artist Ashe.

“These are next level,” added The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez.

“The are stunning,” commented The Thundermans actress Kira Kosarin.

A few of Sabrina’s fans weren’t happy about the cigarette in the pics, but in a tweet that can be viewed here, she informed her followers that the prop was fake.