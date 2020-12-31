Tahlia Skaines Looks Incredibly Hot While Wearing Nothing Under A Satin Robe: ‘NYE Ready’

Tahlia Skaines showed some serious skin in a sultry new update shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, December 31. The stunning Australian model posed for the camera in nothing but a robe while celebrating the last day of the year.

Tahlia flashed her killer curves in a black robe that was made of satin fabric with lace trimmings. The influencer was fully naked underneath the garment, leaving it undone just enough to reveal she wasn’t wearing any underwear. The plunging neckline allowed her to flaunt her voluptuous cleavage down to her toned midsection. The piece of clothing was cinched at the waist, and it emphasized her small waistline.

While the look was provocative, the racy post was far from risqué as the bombshell made sure to strategically censor her curves with the cover-up. The piece also sported long sleeves and a length that reached her thighs.

Tahlia was snapped inside her home on the Gold Coast, particularly in the living room area. The place was bright and perfect for the photo shoot session. She posed front and center with one leg forward. She held the narrow straps with both hands as she gazed into the lens and gave a closed-lip smile.

A swipe to the right showed a short video of the model facing the camera while playing with the straps as she slowly moved her body from left to right. The videographer then settled for a side view, and it featured Tahlia raising her hands to tug on her locks, keeping her ponytail secure. She looked straight while fixing her hair.

Tahlia did a side part on her platinum blond hair and opted for a straight hairstyle with some waves at the ends. She wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings, a bracelet, and several rings as her accessories.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned she’s ready for New Year’s Eve. She also wrote a sweet message for her fans and shared that her robe was from PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in the post.

Understandably, many of her online supporters adored the brand new addition to her feed. Many of her avid admirers dived into the comments section to shower the babe with compliments and loving messages. Most of them told her she looked insanely hot, while some others gushed over her beauty. Several followers were rendered speechless by the sheer display of skin but still wanted to chime in. Instead, they decided to drop a mix of emoji.

“You look so beautiful!! What a way to end 2020,” a fan commented.

“You’re everything! Can’t wait to see you in 16 days,” a friend wrote.

“Such an elegant lady,” gushed a third follower.