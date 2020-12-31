Tina Louise, 86, Reacts To The Death Of Her ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Co-Star Dawn Wells

The stunning actress is the last surviving cast member from the classic CBS sitcom.

Tina Louise spoke out following the death of her Gilligan’s Island co-star Dawn Wells.

The 86-year-old actress, who played movie starlet Ginger Grant on the popular 1960s TV sitcom, revealed that she was shocked to hear that her longtime friend passed away at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles following complications from COVID-19. Wells, who played Kanas farm girl Mary Ann Summers on the classic comedy series, was 82 when died.

“I’m very sad,” Louise told The New York Post. of Well’s unexpected death.

“Dawn was a very wonderful person. I want people to remember her as someone who always had a smile on her face. Nothing is more important than family and she was family. She will always be remembered… She was a person full of joy, and shared her joy with everyone.”

Louise revealed that she got the bad news about Wells via a phone call from a friend in Hollywood.

“Nobody wants to get that kind of news — especially that way, with this horrible disease,” she said.

The actress also remembered her longtime co-star with a sweet tribute to Twitter. Louie shared a photo from a classic Gilligan’s Island episode as well as a later pic of the two at a celebrity event. In the caption to the post, which can be viewed below, Louise recalled her late co-star’s kind nature and urged fans to remember her smile.

I will always remember Dawn's kindness to me. We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do — always with a smile on her face. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/teFLyVv07C — Tina Louise (@TheTinaLouise) December 31, 2020

Louise, who is now the sole living cast member from Gilligan’s Island, revealed that she is taking extra care of herself as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage. The still-stunning star told the outlet that she exercises regularly and eats a vegetarian diet.

Louise was not the only classic TV star to pay tribute to Wells. Erin Murphy, who starred as Tabitha Stephens on the ABC sitcom Bewitched at the same time Gilligan’s Island was on the air, posted a photo to Twitter that showed her alongside Wells at a book signing event.

“Absolutely devastated to share the news that my lifelong friend, Dawn Wells, has passed away. She was feisty, funny, talented, and beautiful. I’m heartbroken,” Murphy wrote.

Other stars, including actor Jon Cryer and actress Patrika Darbo, shared stories of meeting and working with Wells.

Gilligan’s Island aired on CBS from 1964-67 and has been in syndication for decades. The other castaways on the Sherwood Schwartz-produced CBS sitcom were played by Bob Denver, Alan Hale, Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, and Russell Johnson.

Louise told The Post that the show will live forever — and so will Wells.

“We’re going to remember her with a smile,” she said.