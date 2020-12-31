Nicole Thorne Shows Off Her Bare Derrière In Nothing But A Starry Thong To Mark The End Of 2020

Nicole stretched out on a couch with her buns up.

Nicole Thorne gave her fans one more reason to celebrate on New Year’s Eve when she took to Instagram to mark 2020’s end by showing off her pert rear end in a racy pic.

The Australian model exposed a lot of skin by rocking nothing but a skimpy garment with a revealing thong back. The piece was black, and it boasted a silver celestial print of various star shapes and orbs. The waist hit high on her ribcage, and it appeared as though the top had been rolled down. This indicated that it was possibly a bodysuit that Nicole was wearing in a way that bared her chest.

She was photographed lying on her stomach on a light gray sofa. Her left upper arm rested on one of the couch’s arms. She placed her hand on the side of her head while lifting her torso up, arching her back, and turning to gaze at the camera positioned in front of the couch. Her right arm was strategically placed so that it mostly hid her exposed bust from view, save for a teasing glimpse of sideboob.

Nicole was shot at angle that superbly displayed the curves of her bared derrière, as well as her shapely thighs and her toned back. She accessorized with a pair of massive statement earrings that consisted of two large black gemstones surrounded by halos of small silver and white stones. Her luminous dark hair was parted down the center. The upper portion was slicked down, while the length was styled in soft curls. Her short fingernails were painted with dark green polish.

Nicole sensually parted her plump lips while staring at the camera with her sparkling eyes. By tagging a few Instagram accounts, she shared some details on how she achieved her overall look. Those that she credited included jewelry designer Christie Nicolaides, David Dibley Salon, iBoutique Cosmetic Tattoo & Injectables, and VANI-T Tanning & Cosmetics. She identified her photographer as Benjamin Patrick.

In her caption, Nicole revealed that she was reminiscing about the past year, but her pic was unrelated to her retrospection.

“Okay wow my New Years wish has come true,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“Aye-yai-yai! I love those buns; Nicole. I love you too,” another message read.

“Very sexy and hot,” commented a third fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, two of Nicole’s other final photos of 2020 were also smash hits with her Instagram followers. She was featured flaunting her ample cleavage in a black bodysuit that was partially see-through.