Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Post Photos From Their Hawaiian Getaway: ‘Best Vacation In A Lifetime’

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro and the 'Beverly Hills 90210" alum shared similar photos of their ocean view.

Sharna Burgess shared a vacation photo that was similar to one posted by actor Brian Austin Green days after they were photographed together boarding a flight out of LAX to Hawaii.

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer thrilled her followers with an Instagram pic of her lounging on a deck by the ocean. In the serene shot, the 35-year-old Australian beauty wore a coverup and sun hat as she gazed out at the waves from a deck filled with tables and tan umbrellas.

In the caption, Sharna revealed that this was her first vacation in ages, but that it was also the “best” vacation she has ever taken in her lifetime. The Season 27 mirrorball champ also sent love and best wishes to her 862,000 followers as they get ready to ring in a new year after a challenging 2020.

Just ahead of Sharna’s post, Brian Austin Green shared a photo of a near-identical ocean view. The 47-year-old actor wore a hat and appeared to have a sunburned face as he snapped a selfie while standing on an umbrella-populated deck with the sea in the background. In his caption, Brian wrote that the sound of the ocean connects him to “life.”

Social media users immediately connected the two photos. In the comments section to Sharna’s post, some fans noted that Sharna was sitting on the same beach that was in Brian’s picture.

“And Brian Austin Green posted an ocean pic!!!! Yay!!! I love you guys together,” one fan wrote.

“Awe your hunnie posted a similar pic! Hi @brianaustingreen,” another chimed in. “You two are so cute together.”

In comments to Brian’s post, fans noted the similar tree, tables, and umbrellas in the two photos.

“And Sharna hearing the same ocean eh?” one commenter wrote.

“And how is our Sharna girl?” another asked. ” Treat her right! She is one of the most amazing women you will ever find!”

Earlier this month, Sharna revealed that she was dating a new guy. The pretty pro dancer told Us Weekly that her romance with her mystery man was still “very new” and that she wanted to keep it private.

“I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can,” she said.

But after The Daily Mail, published photos of the pink-haired beauty at the airport with the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, the secret was out.