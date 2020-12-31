Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Slays In A Low-Rise Bikini For Photoshoot With Mermaid Vibes

Brooke revealed that her pic reminded her of a movie.

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, let it all hang out in a skimpy bikini while posing for an artistic photo. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the stunning black-and-white shot with her 337,000 Instagram followers, and she revealed that the image reminded her of a classic romantic comedy with a magical twist.

According to the 32-year-old Hogan Knows Best star, the pic made her think of the 1984 movie Splash. In the film, actress Daryl Hannah stars as a mermaid named Madison who steals the heart of a New York City resident played by Tom Hanks. Just like Daryl’s mythological sea creature, Brooke rocked long, platinum blond hair. Her waves were soaking wet, as if she’d recently emerged from the sea. A few tendrils snaked down between her breasts and curved around the left side of her chest.

Brooke rocked a light-colored string bikini top that displayed her ample assets to her advantage. The garment’s triangle cups tightly hugged her bust, thanks in part to the skinny string ties around the neck and back that securely held them in place.

She opted to go a different direction with her bottoms, skipping the string in favor of a pair of low-rise briefs with solid sides. The waistline hit daringly low on her curvy hips, allowing her to show off a risqué amount of her toned lower abdominal area. Water droplets glistened on her skin, and a rivulet streamed down the center of her stomach below her navel piercing.

Brooke’s provocative pic cut off right below her bottoms’ leg openings, ensuring that her fans’ focus was divided between her glowing décolletage, taut tummy, and gorgeous face. She kept her expression sensual and intense while gazing directly at the camera with her piercing eyes.

Brooke posed among various leafy plants, including what appeared to be small trees with willowy trunks and hanging vines with large, heart-shaped leaves. Her right arm was raised up, and she gently cupped her forearm with the fingers of her left hand. The pose elongated her hourglass figure.

Her photo was met with much enthusiasm from her followers. One admirer who left her a compliment in the comments section was former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders.

“Oh this is hot,” Holly wrote, adding a fire emoji.

A number of Brooke’s fans suggested that she looked more like an iconic pop singer than a finned sea siren.

“Thought this was Britney Spears circa 2002,” read one message.

“Giving me classic Britney vibes!” another Instagrammer added.

This isn’t the first time Brooke has slayed in a tiny two-piece. She previously got down in the sand and swash on a beach in Clearwater, Florida to pose for a sultry bikini pic.