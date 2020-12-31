Republican Lawyer Says GOP Plan To Overturn Election Results Has ‘Zero Percent Chance’ Of Working

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri announced Wednesday that he will object to the Electoral College results next week when Congress meets to officially certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen how many GOP senators will join Hawley, but their plan won’t work, according to Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg. Per Raw Story, speaking with CNN host Jim Acosta, Ginsberg argued that Hawley’s effort has “zero percent chance” of succeeding.

Acosta pointed out that Hawley plans to challenge the results in multiple states and noted that the senator’s bid could “drag out the process” of certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. “But this has zero percent chance of success, isn’t that right?” the anchor asked.

“That’s correct. Zero percent chance,” Ginsberg replied, explaining that the notion that alleged irregularities and voter fraud should be highlighted in Congress is “totally misplaced.” The lawyer said that this can only be done in the courts, pointing out that the Trump campaign has lost dozens of lawsuits.

“The forum to do that is a court of law. And in all the many court cases, about 60 now, the Trump forces have tried to present that evidence and have utterly failed. And so what Josh Hawley is going to do is just repeat the misinformation that’s been floating around the country already.”

As Raw Story noted, Ginsberg played a key role in the 2000 Bush v. Gore case, when the dispute between presidential contenders George W. Bush and Al Gore was settled by the Supreme Court, which ordered Florida state officials to stop counting votes and handed Bush the presidency.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Hawley said that Republicans have a right to protest the outcome of the race because Democrats did the same in 2004 and 2016. The senator said that several states, including the key swing state of Pennsylvania, broke the law.

Hawley also said that “mega corporations” such as Facebook and Twitter worked to suppress information and interfered in the electoral process in order to help Biden win. He concluded that Congress should investigate what went on in the 2020 race and “adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections.”

As The Hill reported, a group of House Republicans recently announced that they will try to object to the results. However, key GOP figures such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed opposition to the idea.

Other Republicans have put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence, claiming that he could block the certification process.