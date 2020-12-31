Geraldo Rivera Tells Donald Trump To Leave Office ‘With Dignity’

According Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera, the time has come for President Donald Trump to accept the will of the American people.

In a tweet posted Tuesday evening, Rivera pushed back against Trump’s attempts to organize a protest on January 6, when Congress meets to formally certify the race and declare Democrat Joe Biden the winner. He said that Trump should put the country first and leave the White House with “dignity and grace.”

“The presidency means more than any individual. Reject the crackpots. Exit with dignity and grace, for yourself, your family and the country you served so ably.”

In a follow-up tweet posted on Wednesday, Rivera said that the president should be proud of the work his administration has done when it comes to coronavirus and once again called on him to gracefully concede the race.

“Have your rally, thank your supporters, then exit with dignity secure in history as the Father of Vaccines, etc. Don’t muck it up with crazy,” Rivera tweeted.

The reporter also congratulated Trump on being voted the most admired man in 2020. He was referring to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, which found that 18 percent of Americans name Trump as most admired man in 2020. His predecessor Barack Obama placed second at 15 percent.

Gallup has asked Americans to name which man they admire since 1946 and nearly every single time incumbent presidents topped the list. Nonetheless, Trump is still an unpopular figure, given that his current approval rating is 39 percent, according to the company’s research.

Bravo ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. Please don’t get carried away. pic.twitter.com/SqbPCrHxLg — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 30, 2020

Trump has refused to concede the 2020 presidential election to Biden, pushing unfounded allegations about voting irregularities.

Rivera has previously criticized Trump for refusing to accept the results of the contest.

Last week, the reporter took to Twitter to point out that he has always been a loyal Trump supporter and that he defended the president during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, but opined that the he has acted like an “entitled frat boy” since losing to Biden.

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Sh*t happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy,” Rivera said at the time.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rivera has also railed against controversial lawyer Sidney Powell, saying that her doomed attempts to prevent a Biden presidency could ruin Trump’s legacy.