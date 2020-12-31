Olivia Munn, 40, Straddles A High Railing In String Bikini Bottoms And Tiny White Top

Olivia had a scenic view of the ocean.

Olivia Munn excited her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday by flaunting her phenomenal figure in her latest share. The location of her photo op offered a scenic view, but based on the reactions to her image carousel, all eyes seemed to be on the stunning X-Men: Apocalypse actress.

Olivia, 40, has been enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in a gorgeous tropical location, and she’s shared a few photos from her trip in her Instagram stories. However, she opted to give her latest set of alluring snapshots more permanence by posting them on her main page. Their setting was a high structure with a wide concrete railing covered with plaster and painted azure blue. Its color almost matched that of the sapphire ocean that could be seen stretching out to the horizon far below. A rocky islet topped with dense vegetation jutted out of the water. Olivia’s background also included a blue sky with a few wispy clouds drifting by, a cliff overlooking the sea, and the top of a palm tree.

The former Attack of the Show! host was dressed to soak up some rays in a revealing ensemble comprised of a cropped white T-shirt and a pair of pale pink bikini bottoms. The latter featured a subtle floral print. The piece had an adjustable ruched front that provided a scanty amount of coverage. Small strings formed the low waist, and they were tied in floppy bows over Olivia’s curvy hips. Her beachwear showcased her slender waist and taut tummy, as well as her toned thighs.

For her first photo, Olivia struck a provocative pose by facing the camera with her legs spread wide apart. she was perched on the edge of the blue barrier with her left knee lifted up. With her corresponding hand, she held a floppy sunhat on top of her head. The piece featured a beige striped pattern and frayed brim. Her layered brunette hair was straight, and it flowed down over her chest. A chunky gold hoop earring peeked out underneath one dark curtain on the left side.

For the second two shots, she straddled the low wall with both hands placed on top of her head. She initially tilted her chin up and smirked down at the camera before turning her head to the side.

Olivia’s pics proved to be huge hits, accumulating over 129,000 likes and an outpouring of praise from her fans over the course of just one hour.

“Holy happy place,” one satisfied viewer wrote.

“Trying to break the internet?” asked another admirer.

“That leaves leaves little to the imagination,” observed a third fan.

“No pants is really the way to go,” read a fourth message.