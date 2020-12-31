Abby Dowse Flaunts Flawless Derrière In Sizzling Thong Bikini In Latest Sultry Snap

Abby Dowse took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 30, and tantalized her 2.7 million followers with a snap that showed off her toned physique, much to their delight.

Dowse was in a motivated mood too, revealing that she’s looking forward to the future. The blond bombshell claimed that she’s been growing as a person, and she can’t wait to make more progress in 2021.

The model proved why she’s a social media sensation, sharing a photo that sent users on the image-sharing platform into a frenzy. The image depicted Dowse standing on a beach with her back to the camera, ensuring that the device captured her enviable assets with clarity.

Dowse rocked a leopard print thong bikini that exposed her sun-kissed derriere and long legs as she stood in the sand. Some of the grains from the beach’s surface also appeared to get stuck on the model’s booty, which only added more charm to the sizzling pic.

Her standing position, coupled with the figure-flaunting nature of her swimming attire, also meant that she displayed an ample amount of sideboob. The piece was tiny and only seemed to cover the essential parts.

Dowse’s blond hair blew in the breeze, and she kept the lower half of her face hidden behind her shoulder as she gazed into the camera. However, this only added more mystique to the stunning snap.

The backdrop was a cloudy blew sky and a roaring sea, with a few passers-by — who wore more clothes than Dowse — finding their way into the frame as well.

The image was very well received by the bombshell’s followers. Over 16,000 hit the like button within a couple of hours of the photo hitting the image-sharing site. Many of Dowse’s fans also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

Fellow model Lauren Dascalo — who is no stranger to uploading glamorous scantily-clad shots in her own right — commented via her own Instagram account, enthusiastically noting how hot Dowse looked.

“Babe,” she wrote, followed by a series of fire emojis for extra effect.

“Peachy Paradise,” wrote a second Instagrammer, who also emphasized the compliment with some flame-centric images.

“Very bootyful,” stated a third Instagram follower, who then wished the beauty a happy New Year.

Dowse has been having a productive week on social media, and her admirers have loved every minute of it. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently shared a picture of her rocking a plaid tartan mini skirt.