Donald Trump Broke International Law With Blackwater Pardons, UN Human Rights Experts Say

United Nations human rights experts on Wednesday claimed that Donald Trump’s decision to pardon the Blackwater mercenaries involved in the 2007 Nisour Square, Baghdad massacre broke international law.

In a statement released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Jelena Aparac, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the use of mercenaries, argued that Trump’s pardons were an “affront to justice” as well as to the victims of the massacre and their families.

“The Geneva Conventions oblige States to hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, even when they act as private security contractors. These pardons violate US obligations under international law and more broadly undermine humanitarian law and human rights at a global level.”

Aparac argued that ensuring accountability for crimes of this nature is crucial for both humanity and the “community of nations” that encompasses the globe.

“Pardons, amnesties, or any other forms of exculpation for war crimes open doors to future abuses when States contract private military and security companies for inherent state functions,” she continued.

Trump pardoned Dustin Heard, Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, and Evan Liberty for their role in the murder of 17 Iraqi civilians, including two young boys aged 8 and 11. The defense claimed that the group’s attack was a case of mistaken identity. Others point to allegations of Slatten’s disparaging claims about Iraqis and Blackwater’s long history of disrespect toward Iraqis during their occupation of the country.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The pardons have allegedly fueled Iraqi resentment toward United States soldiers, who continue to occupy regions of the country despite the nation’s call for them to withdraw. As reported by Breitbart, the move also drew backlash from American officials close to the case, including the former commander of U.S. forces General David Petraeus and former U.S. ambassador in Iraq Ryan Crocker, both of whom worked in Iraq when the incident took place.

The U.N. statement concluded by expressing concern with the use of private mercenaries that operate outside of the law amid armed conflicts. In particular, the statement suggested that their use could encourage countries to “circumvent their obligations under humanitarian law” by outsourcing wars to privatized military contractors.

As The Inquisitr reported, some have predicted that Trump plans to create a privatized army with the help of Blackwater founder Erik Prince. Prince, who has worked with the Trump administration, previously worked with the CIA on a covert operation to train operatives and terrorist hit squads under George W. Bush’s administration. The shadowy operation was allegedly supported by then-Vice President Dick Cheney.