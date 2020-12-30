Jessica Naz Stretches In A Thong Bikini In Smoldering New Update

Jessica Naz showed off her flexibility in the most recent update that was shared on her feed. The model’s December 30 Instagram post saw her in a sexy bikini that did her nothing but favors.

The photo captured the model with her body turned in profile. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where the setting was picture-perfect and included a big body of water with crashing waves. Jessica placed both hands on the rock in front of her as she looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. She stretched one foot in front of the other and popped her booty to accentuate her curves. The model showed off her rock-hard figure in a skimpy bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

On her upper half, she wore an orange top that was outlined in black fabric. It had a set of tiny cups that covered her chest while still exposing a tease of sideboob. The garment had a set of ties that were worn underneath her shoulder blades and in the middle of her midsection, leaving her bronze back, shoulders, and arms entirely exposed.

The bottom of her attire was just as hot, and it matched the same color and style as her top. It had thin straps that were tight on her hips, highlighting her hourglass curves. The piece was made from a scanty fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines, while its cheeky cut left her bronze buns and shapely thighs in full view. She wore her long, brunette locks down and waves, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the upload, Jessica tagged her photographer and added a trio of hearts. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Jessica’s page for a short time, but it’s garnered rave reviews from fans with over 7,700 likes and 130-plus comments. Some social media users were quick to compliment Jessica’s amazing figure while several others used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts

“Best instagram body, no questions asked baby! You are so sexy,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts to the end of their comment.

“The best seductive baby of the planet earth,” a second Instagramme chimed in.

“It’s just not fair, such an excellent photo,” one more wrote alongside a few flames.

“Looking fabulous happy new year. May this one be your best yet Jessica,” a fourth commented on the cheeky shot.

.