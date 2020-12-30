Amanda Cerny Sizzles In Emerald-Green Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Amanda Cerny shared a sultry snapshot with her Instagram fans on Wednesday afternoon. The popular social media influencer went with a revealing and bold ensemble and her 25.3 million followers wasted no time in showing their appreciation for the titillating look.

The 29-year-old hottie posed in a garage with an array of tools and other similar items behind her. Her jaw-dropping outfit and sexy vibe provided the perfect contrast to the basic and dark garage setting behind her.

She pulled her brunette tresses back away from her face and fastened them into a messy updo. Long bangs framed her face and she added a bold red color on both her lips and nails.

A choker with a round pendant was fastened around her neck and rested on Amanda’s collarbone and she stood with her hands grazing her upper thighs. She cocked one hip and had her opposite knee bent to accentuate her hourglass curves.

Amanda wore a flowy black robe for this tantalizing moment. The material was pushed off of her shoulders and down past her elbows so that it covered just her forearms as the long garment draped behind her derriere.

She showed off her phenomenal figure in a lingerie set that consisted of an emerald-green lacy bra and matching set of panties. A bit of cleavage could be seen as she flaunted her busty assets and her chiseled abs were impossible to miss.

The stunner added a sheer garter belt around her waist and completed the look with a pair of thigh-high sheer black stockings. Amanda looked directly at the camera and had her plump lips parted slightly as she maintained a sultry expression on her face.

“Wooow!! Sensual woman! Beautiful. I love you,” one fan commented.

In just an hour, Amanda’s post had already been liked nearly 444,000 times. In addition, more than 1,760 comments poured in quickly from her many admirers.

“This is the best photo i have ever seen,” another fan noted.

“How are you always so perfect?” a third user questioned.

“Just My kind of garage attire, Amanda, You look Gorgeous and Ready for anything,” someone else raved.

Amanda’s racy outfit showed off her curvy hips and hinted at her peachy posterior. However, not long ago she tantalized her followers with a solid look at her perky booty.

About a month ago, Amanda treated everybody to a shot showing her in a black thong bikini. She wore stilettos and shoved her long-time beau into a swimming pool, and that shot garnered more than 1.3 million likes.