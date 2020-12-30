Lori Loughlin’s Celebrity Friends Reportedly Scrapped Welcome Home Party Following Her Release From Jail

The 'Fuller House' alum reportedly didn't want to be seen with anyone except her daughters when she returned home from prison.

Lori Loughlin is not ready to celebrate her release from prison.

The fallen Fuller House star — who served a two-month sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in the nationwide college admissions scheme – was reportedly in no mood for revelers following her release from jail earlier this week.

An insider told OK magazine that Lori was originally supposed to be feted with a big welcome home party with family and celebrity friends after completing her two-month sentence, but the gala was canceled at the last minute because the actress only wanted to be with her daughters and “didn’t want to see or be with anyone else.”

The source noted that Lori’s reunion with her daughters Isabella Rose, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, was “very emotional,” and that the aftermath of the family scandal will be about rebuilding, not partying.

The insider dished:

“Lori’s friends, including many of her famous pals, wanted to throw her a ‘welcome home’ party, with balloons, cake, and laugher, but the celebration was canceled at the last minute, not only because of COVID-19 restrictions but because it would look awful, and Lori isn’t ready to see other people yet.”

The source added that the actress is focusing on her family and not her career as she awaits her husband, Mossimo Giannulli’s, release from jail in April. Fans know that Lori lost her deal with the Hallmark Channel, and she was written out of the final season of Fuller House.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

An insider previously told People magazine that on Monday morning, Lori immediately went from the prison to meet with her daughters Isabella and Olivia in Los Angeles for an emotional and “tearful reunion.” While the 56-year-old mom of two is not in party mode, she will ring in the New Year with her girls.

“She plans on spending New Year’s with Olivia and Bella,” the source dished.

In the wake of the legal wors, Lori has received love and support from many of her celebrity friends, including her Fuller House co-stars Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure. But others have criticized her lenient sentence in the college scheme, including former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert.

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc,” Hubert tweeted. “Lori Loughlin…I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison….oh to be white, blond, and privileged!”

In addition to a two-month jail term, Lori was given a fine of $150,000, and she must still complete 100 hours of community service. She will also undergo two years of supervised release.