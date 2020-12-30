Donald Trump Tops ‘Wired’ List Of ‘Most Dangerous People On The Internet’ For Sixth Year In A Row

Wired released its annual list of the “Most Dangerous People on the Internet” on Wednesday, and Donald Trump topped the list for the sixth year in a row.

“As his presidential term comes to an end, he remains the world’s single most powerful source of disinformation and the internet’s most toxic cyberbully,” the publication wrote.

Wired pointed to Trump’s use of Twitter to downplay coronavirus fears and generate public confusion over the virus when it first began to surface. According to the publication, the president failed to drive an “organized response” that could have “saved thousands of lives.”

The list also noted Trump’s call for the “liberation” of states with pandemic restrictions on business operations, his promotion of “unproven and eventually discredited treatments” for coronavirus, and his role in turning the use of preventative face masks into a “partisan political issue.”

Elsewhere, Wired noted the president’s post-election behavior amid his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, which he has convinced his followers was the result of a rigged election — a narrative he has yet to prove.

“The damage Trump has inflicted with social media alone will resonate through history. And as he reportedly lays the groundwork for a 2024 run, that damage will continue.”

Elsewhere on the 2020 list is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, White House adviser Scott Atlas, and the TrikBot hackers that attacked medical research facilities, hospitals, and government systems amid the global pandemic.

Donald-Trump / Pete Marovich

In 2019, Wired highlighted Trump’s use of Twitter to “lie, spin, insult, threaten, distract, and boast.” The publication pointed to his accusation that Barack Obama’s administration wiretapped Trump Tower, his threat to launch nuclear weapons at North Korea, and the release of a purportedly classified intelligence photo of an Iranian rocket launchpad at one of the country’s space facilities, Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was again accused of sharing classified intelligence in 2020 in a threat to Iran that suggested the nation was planning an attack on U.S. interests. The comments curiously came after he attended an intelligence briefing.

According to the think tank Brookings Institution, Trump’s tweets have an impact on the platform’s harmful speech. Notably, some of Trump’s most harmful tweets were followed by an immediate increase in “levels of severe toxicity and threats.” Although the research group noted that many other Twitter users inspire hateful speech from their followers, it claimed that Trump “poses especially difficult challenges for platform content moderation.”