Donald Trump Wants To Set Mike Pence Up As A ‘Fall Guy,’ Writer Says

Journalist John Rosevear on Wednesday floated the idea that Donald Trump is setting up Vice President Mike Pence to be the “fall guy.”

“I don’t think Trump will resign, if only because it would (in his mind) reward Pence, and he seems to want to set Pence up as the fall guy. (And a pardon won’t save him from Cy Vance.),” he tweeted. “I think he might just stay in Palm Beach golfing and pouting until January 20th.”

Rosevear’s comment was in response to speculation that Trump will resign in disgust over his belief that the election was rigged — as Texas congressional candidate Elizabeth Hernandez previously predicted — and later be pardoned by Pence.

Reed Galen, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project, also floated the idea that Pence is a fall guy in a February op-ed for NBC News. In particular, Galen pointed to the U.S. leader’s appointment of the former Indiana governor to oversee the federal government’s coronavirus response and called the vice president the “perfect fall guy.”

Trump and his allies have recently turned to Pence as a possible savior in their battle against the election results. The former U.S. lawmaker, who is scheduled to oversee the ratification of Electoral College votes in January, is now facing pressure to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. But as noted by legal historian Jed Shugerman, the vice president’s role in the process does not come with the authority to influence the outcome.

Elsewhere, some are turning on Pence. Trump lawyer Lin Wood, who has been a part of the head of state’s many failed legal battles in recent weeks, suggested on Twitter on Wednesday that the former Indiana governor is the enemy.

“I do NOT trust VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence. He is wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

Wood linked to a blog rife with far-out theories that suggested Pence might be Trump’s enemy. In particular, the piece claimed that the former U.S. lawmaker might be part of a scheme to remove Trump from office with the 25th Amendment and take power.

The speculation of Pence as a fall guy comes as Trump and his allies continue to fuel fears that his battle against the 2020 electoral results could harm the Republican Party. As The Inquisitr reported, republican pollster Frank Luntz claimed that Trump might cause the GOP to lose control of the Senate. The worry comes amid Wood’s call for Republican voters to boycott the Georgia Senate runoffs. He also called for the arrest of GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.