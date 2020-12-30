‘General Hospital’ Recap & Spoilers: Cyrus Is Shocked & Enraged After Carly Makes A Bold Move

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital contained some juicy developments. Mobster Cyrus Renault thought he could make a big move in Port Charles due to the absence of Sonny Corinthos. However, the tables were turned on him and spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that this will lead to some major chaos during the week of January 4.

A General Hospital sneak peek had teased that something would leave Cyrus enraged. In addition, Jason would be stunned by something Carly did and tear into her. As the December 30 show ended, viewers found out what both of those previous tidbits meant.

The two mob-connected men had an intense showdown at the docks. Cyrus initially proposed a deal he thought Jason should accept which presumed that Sonny was gone for good. When that discussion didn’t progress as he’d hoped, Cyrus pulled a gun.

Very quickly, this situation escalated. Within moments, Jason was holding a gun on his adversary, and Brando showed up with a gun to protect his boss. In addition, Carly interrupted while accompanied by a couple of Sonny’s men. Ultimately, everybody walked away, but nothing was exactly resolved.

Jason was quite angry with Carly once they returned to the Corinthos home. He wasn’t happy that she put herself in danger and admitted he could never survive seeing something happen to her. He also warned that because he had to walk away rather than kill Cyrus, things were going to escalate.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

As he said this, Carly got an alert on her phone. She looked at it, and then told Jason that he was wrong and that things would not be escalating after all. General Hospital spoilers for the week had shown that he would angrily ask Carly what she had done, and it appears this moment is what precedes that.

General Hospital teasers had also revealed that something about a phone call would infuriate Cyrus. It turned out that he learned that “they” had his mother Florence, and all of this is clearly connected.

Carly learned a lot from Laura during their chat, including that Florence was living in a care facility in Vermont. It appears that Carly worked quite quickly to somehow have Sonny’s men scoop up Florence and whisk her away. Now, if Cyrus wants his mother kept safe, he needs to back down in regards to Jason and Sonny.

Jason probably will not be pleased to learn that Carly initiated this scheme on her own. General Hospital spoilers detail that on Monday, Cyrus and Jason will have another confrontation. However, Cyrus may make some serious mistakes in how he approaches this.

It seems that he underestimates Jason as he rages over his mother’s kidnapping. Ultimately, General Hospital viewers suspect that he will pull himself together quickly and this will blow up in Carly’s face sooner rather than later.

Carly thinks she just forced the mobster to back down. However, chances seem good that he will ultimately decide that this means the gloves are off and everybody tied to the Corinthos family is fair game.

General Hospital fans will have to wait until Monday to see what’s next, and tempers will certainly be flaring in the days ahead.