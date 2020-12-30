Kiki Passo Flashes Tan Lines In Strappy Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Kiki Passo let it all hang out for a brand new Instagram upload on Tuesday. The buxom beauty caught attention as she rocked a revealing look while soaking up some sun In Rio De Janeiro.

In the stunning shots, Kiki opted to flash her sexy tan lines in a strappy leopard-print bikini. The model’s teeny top featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage, while also showing off her sideboob. The thin straps put her muscled arms and shoulders on display as well.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her voluptuous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist while emphasizing her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with layered gold chains around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Kiki stood with her weight shifted to the side. She rested one hand on a nearby wooden table as the other arm hung next to her. She wore a shirt that matched her bikini and tilted her head to give a steamy stare into the camera.

The second snap featured Kiki in the same position sans her shirt. She wrapped one arm around her midsection and looked away from the lens. In the third pic, she sat on her knees in the sand with a fellow model, who wore a green two-piece. The final snap showed her with yet another gal pal as the two smiled and looked to be having fun with one another.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Kiki’s over 1.3 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. The pics garnered more than 74,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 700 remarks.

“You’re absolutely unreal,” one follower stated.

“Brazil looks good on you,” another gushed.

“Goddess vibesss,” a third user wrote.

“The Keekster looking fine! Thaaaaaaank Yoooooou!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flashing her beach body on the internet. She’s often seen posing in racy swimwear that contours to her curvy figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki most recently piqued the interest of her followers in a printed two-piece as she relaxed by the pool. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 102,000 likes and over 990 comments.