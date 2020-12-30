Andreane Chamberland Slays In Bold Blue Lingerie Set With Attached Garter Belt

Andreane Chamberland was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday afternoon. The Canadian cutie went for a revealing look as she served up a steamy display for the camera.

In the sexy pic, Andreane looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bold blue lingerie set. The bra featured thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. The garment featured frilly trim as well.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her narrow hips and exposed her muscular thighs. She added an attached garter belt that wrapped around her slim midsection and highlighted her toned tummy and rock-hard abs.

The model accessorized with a blue half moon pendant on a dainty chain. She added large gold hoop earrings, and even wore a fluffy robe, which she allowed to fall off of her shoulders to help showcase her killer bod.

Andreane posed with her hip pushed out and her back arched. She had her legs slightly apart as one hand rested at her side and the other came up to touch her hair.

In the background, a white wall and some folding privacy screens could be seen behind her. Andreane also geotagged her location as Canada.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Andreane’s 557,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,300 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Incredibly beautiful wow,” one follower stated.

“Always looking amazing,” another wrote.

“Blue looks gorgeous on you!! Beautiful!!!” a third comment read.

“Such a beautiful lingerie set,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to stepping in front of the camera in a skimpy ensemble. She’s often seen wearing attention grabbing outfits that leave her fans drooling.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a pair of white undies with bright trim and a matching crop top that clung to her busty chest. That post was also a hit. It’s racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 280 comments thus far.