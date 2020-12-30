Gwen Stefani Teases New Music Video In Sheer Netted Garment & ‘Bananas’ Belt, Reminiscent Of ‘Hollaback Girl’

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The singer released her new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” earlier this month and has yet to drop the music video. However, it seems that in a matter of days the wait will be over.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker was snapped wearing a sheer black netted garment that covered her midriff area. She opted for dark gray bottoms and wrapped a black belt that featured a large gold “bananas” buckle. Stefani accessorized herself with black beaded bracelets and rings, one of which was a skull. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish and had small gold chains hanging off the tips.

In the snapshot, Stefani’s face wasn’t on display as she was captured from her stomach down to her upper thigh area. She held onto the eye-catching buckle with both hands and showed off the mini details of her outfit close-up.

As seen in her music video for “Hollaback Girl,” which you can watch on YouTube, the mom-of-three wore very similar attire.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the artwork for “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” sees Stefani re-create her iconic “Just A Girl” video look 25 years later.

Since this new update, it appears that the three-time Grammy Award winner is revisiting some of her old looks and bringing them back to promote her new single.

The songstress has been tight-lipped about the release of the video but told fans that “something fun” is coming their way on Friday, January 1.

In the span of 25 minutes, her post racked up more than 25,500 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“GWEN OH MY GOD IM SO READY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your song to this day plays in my head any time I have ever had to write the word bananas,” another person shared.

“Counting down the days… can’t wait!!!!” remarked a third fan.

“Straight away in my head I’m singing B A N A N A S,” a fourth admirer commented.

Three days ago, Stefani also shared a collage of nostalgic images from throughout her career on Instagram, which could imply that more throwback looks may be included.

2020 has been a busy year for the entertainer. Aside from releasing new music and returning as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, she also got engaged to her longtime partner, country musician Blake Shelton.