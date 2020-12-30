Lele Pons Rocks A Tie-Dye Swimsuit With A Cheeky Cut At An Infinity Pool In El Yunque

Lele Pons stunned in the most recent series of snaps that she shared on her Instagram feed. The star’s December 30 update included five new photos that captured her working it for the camera.

The first image saw Lele in an infinity-edge pool with a spectacular view of greenery and the sky with a few puffy, white clouds. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in El Yunque, Puerto Rico, where the sun shone brightly overhead. She faced her backside toward the camera and looked over her shoulder with a smile. The second photo captured Lele posing in the same spot, but from her front side. She wrapped her arms around her knee as she flashed her pearly whites.

The next two photos captured Lele’s backside, while the last image was one of her photographer, who was standing in the water with his clothes on to capture the perfect shot. In her caption, Lele noted that he was the “best.”

She sizzled in a one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment featured a trendy, blue tie-dye pattern that helped accentuate her all-over glow. It had thick straps that fit snugly on her shoulders and its scooping neckline offered a generous view of her cleavage. The back of the suit was cut low, exposing even more of her fit figure.

The suit clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves and tiny frame. It had a cheeky cut that showed off her pert derrière and put her shapely thighs on display. She wore her long blond locks down and straight and they spilled over her shoulders and back in most of the images.

Lele wore a bracelet on her right wrist, which served as her only visible accessory. Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the most recent addition to her feed. The update has earned more than 500,000 likes and 1,600 comments from her adoring fans. Most users raved over her figure, while several others applauded her photographer.

“Soo proud of your work ethic, and passion for everything you do,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their message.

“Your [sic] so pretty! I love u so much!! God bless you!!!” chimed in a second fan.

“Where is that place? Is só beautifull [sic] but you make the photo even better,” a third wrote with a few red hearts.

“How good do you look mamacita,” added a fourth admirer.