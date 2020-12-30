Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Goes Full Bombshell In A Strappy White Bikini While Sitting On A Tree

Gizele Oliveira is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Brazilian hottie returned to her account on Wednesday, December 30 to share a series of beachside snaps in which she rocked a scanty swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The Victoria’s Secret model included a total of four slides in the eye-popping new addition to her feed that has quickly captivated the attention of her 1.4 million followers. The images were snapped on Hamoa Beach in Hawaii, per the geotag, where Gizele was seen perched on the thick trunk of a tall palm tree that grew out of the shore.

She sat on the lower end of the trunk in the first image of the set, bending both of her lean legs at the knee as she gazed off into the distance. Her feet were planted on the soft sand in the second shot as she wrapped her arms around the tree before returning to her original spot on the wood for the third photo. The final image saw her again standing with her feet on the ground, though that time with her backside to the camera.

As per usual, Gizele was dressed to impress for her outing to the beach in a classic white bikini that popped against her deep tan. The swimwear was from Sommer Swim and included a halter-style top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest and ample cleavage. It had an extra-long tie that wrapped tightly underneath its triangle-shaped cups, helping to accentuate her slender frame.

The brunette beauty also treated her audience to a look at her pert derriere as she slipped into a pair of cheeky white bikini bottoms. The garment showed off her long, lean legs and shapely thighs as well thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while its thin waistband drew attention to her tiny waist and abs.

The quadruple-pic update has only been live for a short amount of time but has been met with considerable praise from Gizele’s adoring fans. The upload has racked up more than 6,400 likes after just two hours of being shared, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re stunning,” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous!” remarked another fan.

“These are great,” a third follower quipped.

“Very beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Gizele landed in Hawaii at the beginning of the week and marked her arrival with another eye-popping share. That post, which hit her feed on Monday, saw her flaunting her round booty in an impossibly tiny black two-piece with gorgeous chain detailing on its straps.