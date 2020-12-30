WWE’s Sasha Banks Shows Off Tattoos & Cleavage While Rocking Tiny Black Bralette In Latest Photos

WWE superstar Sasha Banks is currently riding high as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, but “The Boss” looks up to one of her fellow wrestlers on the blue brand. Earlier this week, Banks paid tribute to Ruby Riott by dressing up as the performer, who she described as “incredibly rad.” She also shared the images with her 5 million followers, much to their delight.

Banks even rocked tattoos for the occasion, albeit painted on ones that wash off. The most notable image was a wolf in the center of her chest, but she also sported a sleeve on her arm and some ink on her neck.

The WWE superstar also wore very little for the selection of snaps. Her outfit was a leather bralette with a zip down the middle, meaning that she displayed an ample amount of cleavage. Her hair, meanwhile, was short and green, much like Riott’s current style.

In the first image, Banks held the camera close to her face and smiled for a selfie. An image of Dusty Rhodes was visible in the background too, but it was Banks who captured most of the attention.

The second picture depicted Banks with her tongue sticking out and her right hand positioned on her head. The snap exuded a punk rock attitude, which is very much in line with the sensibilities of the wrestler that Banks was honoring in the photos.

Banks showed off her mysterious side for the third photo, closing her eyes and parting her lips ever so slightly. She wrapped one of her arms around her shoulder too, which provided a closer look at her ink and some black wrist bracelets that weren’t visible in the other snaps.

For the fourth upload, Banks held the camera out further to provide a clearer shot of her body. Her face boasted a casual expression, and she appeared to be focused on the task at hand. The next selfie saw her stick out her tongue again, however, showcasing the upbeat side of her personality.

After that, the 28-year-old shared a snap of her with a beaming smile on her face, showing off her immaculate white teeth and radiating positive energy as a result. She rested her arm across her head too, providing her admirers with a shot of the tattoos on the bottom of her forearm.

The next picture was another close-up, only in this one, she let her green fringe cover one of her eyes. However, for the next upload, she added a hair clip and gave off a shocked expression. In Banks’ final snap, she rocked the devil horns and stuck out her tongue, once again embracing Riott’s rock and roll sensibilities.

The Friday Night SmackDown superstar has pleased her social followers more than once recently. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently flaunted her abs while lounging in a bikini.