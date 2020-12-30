‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Slays In An Orange Bikini

Thylane Blondeau took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a titillating selfie with her 3.8 million followers. The setting for the shot itself was nothing fancy, but her fans didn’t seem to mind a bit.

The new photo was taken by Thylane as she stood in a bathroom. She snapped the shot in the mirror as she held her phone in front of her face.

A bottle of water could be seen on the counter of the sink and some clothes were piled up on the other side. Thylane stood with her back against a door frame as she struck her pose.

The model stood with her brunette tresses swept over her head and the shoulder-length locks rested on her upper chest. She wore a large pair of white shorts, but she also made sure that they did not entirely obscure her sultry curves.

Thylane had the waistband of the shorts pushed down low on her hips. In addition, with her free hand, she yanked up one leg of the garment to show a hint of her thigh.

The shorts may have been roomy on Thylane’s slim frame, but what she wore under it fit her physique perfectly. An orange bikini covered the model’s killer figure and quickly sent her fans into a frenzy.

The caption for Thylane’s post contained merely an orange emoji. By the looks of things, that’s all that was really needed.

The side-tie straps of the bikini bottoms sat high on her hips and the fabric dipped low under her navel. The 19-year-old flaunted her chiseled abs along with a bit of cleavage as she cocked one hip to the side. The matching bikini top was a simple style with a low scoop neck.

“That is damn sexy!!!” one fan commented.

In just a couple of hours, more than 64,000 likes piled up on Thylane’s post. In addition, about 200 admirers flocked to the comments section to note their appreciation for the sexy snap.

A number of the notes were written in French, which is Thylane’s native language as well. Quite a few of the comments consisted solely of appreciative emoji, as the titillating snapshot seemingly left numerous admirers speechless.

“U r so perfect thylanee,” a second user declared.

“She is too amazing!!!” another fan wrote.

“She is slaying,” someone else determined.

Last week, Thylane shared a sweet snapshot showing her hanging out with her puppy in front of a Christmas tree. The casual shot featured the model wearing a cozy, oversized ensemble and nearly 62,000 likes came in from her supporters.