Katelyn Runck Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Semi-Sheer White Lace Bodysuit

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy snap in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. The picture was captured in the Hollywood Hills in California, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn appeared to be sitting on an upholstered surface with a modern kitchen visible in the background.

The picture was taken by LHGFX Photography, the talent behind the vast majority of Katelyn’s images. She tagged his Instagram page in the picture itself, so her followers would know where to find more of his work.

Katelyn’s bodysuit featured a plunging neckline that dipped down low, revealing a serious amount of cleavage. The entire piece was crafted from a semi-sheer white lace with a delicate pattern, although there was opaque fabric along the cuffs as well as along the neckline, creating a set of lapels to draw even more attention to her chest.

The fabric clung to Katelyn’s fit figure, hugging her sculpted shoulders and arms as well as her toned stomach. The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her legs, and her sculpted stems were bare.

Her bronzed skin looked gorgeous against the pale hue of the bodysuit, and she posed with her legs crossed in front of her, looking casually stunning. She laid one hand on the surface she was sitting on and rested the other on her knee.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves, and she had a soft smile on her flawless features. She kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed for the smoking-hot snap, flaunting her ample assets and enviable physique as she posed for the shot.

Katelyn’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 13,400 likes within just two hours of going live. It also received 562 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You truly are a blessing on our feed,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower chimed in.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Katelyn’s beauty and buxom curves.

“I can’t wait each day to see your next pic. You are absolutely the most beautiful lady on here,” yet another follower commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn flaunted her fit figure in an ensemble that had a much bolder color palette. She rocked a pair of high-waisted shorts in a white floral pattern with a mustard yellow backdrop, and paired the bottoms with a matching crop top that showcased her curves.