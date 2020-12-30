‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Alexis Is Out Of Control & Olivia’s Suspicious Of Tracy

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there are some juicy scenes on the way with the December 30 episode. Alexis’ drinking is causing a lot of chaos throughout Port Charles, and that will be the case again during Wednesday’s show.

Drinking was central to prompting the fling that Alexis and Ned had a few weeks ago. Tracy knows about her son’s major misstep and she’s gone to great lengths to keep Olivia from finding out that her husband cheated on her.

Teasers from the General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter notes that Tracy’s efforts will continue on Wednesday. Olivia, Ned, and Tracy will gather at the Metro Court to spend some time together. However, something Tracy says or does comes off as rather unusual to Olivia.

Olivia will question when Tracy became her biggest fan. Olivia has picked up on some of the weirdness around her over the past few weeks, but so far, it hasn’t occurred to her that Ned cheated on her.

Tracy will surely cover her tracks here quickly. Even so, Olivia does have a point in wondering why her mother-in-law is suddenly so supportive of her.

Tracy’s determined and Ned is anxious, but for now, Olivia remains in the dark. In fact, SheKnows Soaps suggests that this situation may ultimately lead to a true opportunity for Tracy and Olivia to bond and build a positive relationship with one another.

General Hospital teasers note that Ned will be sought out by someone who needs his help. The preview also reveals that Alexis will be raising eyebrows when she interacts with Finn.

Finn, Anna, and his father Gregory attended the charity event that included Chase jumping into freezing water for a Polar Plunge. General Hospital spoilers detail that Alexis will run into Finn and Gregory there, and it seems she may once again be drunk.

When Alexis and Finn were closer, he was a big supporter of her efforts to remain sober. It seems it will not take him long to now realize that she’s taken a harsh fall off the wagon.

Alexis will tell Finn that the “b*tch” is back, and he’ll look at her skeptically. It looks like he won’t be particularly amused, and he’ll note his concern over her condition.

She has already had ugly encounters with Sam, Molly, and Diane over her drinking. Could Finn be the one to get through to her when the others couldn’t?

Unfortunately, it sounds as if Alexis will continue to spiral out of control for now.

General Hospital spoilers do reveal that next week, Tracy might be the one to spill the beans to Olivia accidentally. In addition, Alexis will reach out to Jordan to try to resolve some of her legal issues. The disbarred attorney has a lot of issues to work through, and it sounds as if she’ll remain pretty resistant to cleaning up her act for now.