‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Zoe Issues A Shocking Threat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 31 reveal there’s little love lost between two sisters. For at least one of the Buckingham sisters, the other has become a threat she needs to get rid of as soon as possible.

Zoe will make her feelings clear, according to the daily spoilers. She recently had an argument with her fiancé about Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and shocked him with her feelings. Zoe has no place for her sister in her life anymore and she wants the social worker to leave town.

Zoe Buckingham Issues A Threat

Zoe feels threatened after Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) told her that Paris could soon be working at Forrester Foundation. As seen below, she was livid because she wanted her younger sibling to leave town. Zoe demanded Carter rescind the offer, but he stuck to his guns in their first fight.

When she doesn’t get her way, she will confront Paris. According to The TV Guide, Zoe will threaten her sister not to move in on her life. She’s worked hard to establish herself in Los Angeles and doesn’t need her around.

Paris does not know why Zoe is acting this way. She thought their relationship was fine, but it seems as if she was wrong. She may try to figure out why her sibling wants her out of the way.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zoe and Carter have their first argument when Zoe insists that he rescind the job offer made to Paris. pic.twitter.com/BZpJo0XLC9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 30, 2020

Zoe Asks Paris To Refuse The Offer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe won’t be satisfied with just threatening the youngest Buckingham. Instead of being glad that Paris was offered a job at the international fashion house, she will demand that she refuse the position.

As far as the fashionista is concerned, she’s the only sibling who will be working at Forrester Creations. She won’t allow Paris to steal her limelight and demands she turns down the offer.

Paris will feel blindsided. She wanted to make a difference in Los Angeles, but now her sister wants her to go elsewhere. She doesn’t understand why Zoe feels so threatened.

Of course, the real reason Zoe is acting out is far more intriguing. Even though she is engaged to Carter, she also likes Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz). They bonded and were getting along great before Carter proposed.

When Paris came to Los Angeles, she and Zende clicked instantly. The designer and the social worker get along like a house on fire and this irritates Zoe. She wants Paris out of the picture as soon as possible, because she cannot bear to see Zende flirting with her.