Deborah Tramitz Dazzles Fans With A Series Of Scanty Ensembles As She Celebrates The ‘Last Wednesday Of 2020’

One of Deborah's looks in the upload was a minuscule black bikini.

Deborah Tramitz sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page today when she shared a multi-slide upload that saw her rocking several scanty ensembles. The model showed off her phenomenal physique in a range of smoking-hot and sultry looks as she celebrated the “last Wednesday of 2020.”

The German hottie dazzled her 1 million-plus followers on the social media platform with a trio of stunning snaps, each of which saw her rocking a different outfit that got progressively skimpier with each swipe to the left. The upload kicked off with a shot of Deborah posing outside next to her car. She stood with her back to the camera and hung on to the frame of the open drivers-side door while popping one leg up at the knee, looking absolutely flawless in an all-black ensemble that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The look included a tight black top with long sleeves that fit snugly over her toned arms and shoulders and cut off in the middle of her torso, flashing a peek at her tiny waist. She teamed it with a pair of skintight leggings that fit her lower half like a glove, highlighting her shapely thighs and pert derriere.

Deborah was stripped down to a set of black lingerie in the second shot, which saw her posing inside what appeared to be her bedroom. She sent temperatures soaring as she showed off an eyeful of cleavage in a lacy bralette with semi-sheer triangle cups and a plunging v-neckline. She also rocked a pair of cheeky panties that left her bronzed buns completely exposed.

The model went out like a bang with the final slide of the post, in which she rocked a skimpy bikini while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. She stood on the shore with her back again to the camera, treating her massive online audience to another look at her round booty. The swimwear was arguably the most revealing look of the set, leaving her bombshell physique well on display for her followers to admire.

The photo compilation proved to be a major hit, as evidenced by the hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Wowzers. absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Gorgeous and sexy and smoking hot,” a third follower gushed.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…best buns on Instagram,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 17,000 likes after just eight hours of going live.