WWE’s Chelsea Green Goes Braless Underneath Wet Mickey Mouse T-Shirt & Shows Off Her Legs In Bikini Bottoms

WWE superstar Chelsea Green has been spending the winter season at the beach, and she shared the proof with her 556,000 Instagram followers earlier this week. The brunette bombshell took to the image-sharing platform and shared a tantalizing snap with her followers, while also celebrating her love for Disney.

In the photo, Green kneeled down in the sand and gazed into the camera with a mysterious expression on her face. She wore a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt that was wet and see-through from the nearby water. The outfit was topped off with a pair of stripy red and white bikini bottoms that showed off her sun-kissed legs. Green also tugged at the swimming attire for extra sizzle.

The brunette wore her hair in a beach wave style, which was fitting for the environment. The vast ocean and blue sky were also visible in the background, even though most of the social media users who checked out the image were focused on Green at the time.

In the accompanying caption, Green asked her followers to name the person who inspired her outfit. This led to all manner of responses and Green didn’t confirm nor deny any of them. Fellow WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is a well-documented Disney aficionado, however, so it may have been her who gave Green the idea for the t-shirt choice.

Green’s admirers appreciated the upload. As of this writing, the picture has received over 21,000 likes. Many of the Friday Night SmackDown superstar’s fans took to the comments and gave her a compliment as well.

“You make Mickey look so hot,” gushed one Instagrammer, who emphasized their compliment with a series of emojis, including fire ones.

“Babe, you so hot honey,” wrote a second Instagram user, whose comment reflected the general consensus of the responses.

Some of Green’s admirers also revealed that they can’t wait to see her back on their television screens. The Friday Night SmackDown performer got injured back in November, during her debut on the blue brand’s weekly show, and she’s been out of action since then.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Green is currently doing her best to keep fit despite being hurt. She recently shared a photo of her at the gym, in which she revealed that she had to work out with one arm. The image is available to view in the article.

However, as her latest upload showed, she’s still finding ways to keep her fans occupied during her television hiatus.