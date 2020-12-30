Genesis Lopez Rocks An Extremely Tiny Bikini To Show Off Major Skin

Genesis Lopez wowed her fans on Tuesday, December 29, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Brazilian-Japanese influencer rocked a mismatched bikini that showcased her killer curves as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Genesis was dressed in scanty swimwear inside her home in Miami. A window was seen behind her, and it showed views of the palm trees outside her house.

She posed in front of a full-body mirror that was attached to a closet, standing in the middle of the frame as she flaunted her enviable body. The bombshell put one leg forward and stood on tiptoe to make her look taller in the snapshot.

She was holding her phone with her left hand. The babe spiced things up by tugging at her thong as she gazed at the device’s screen. She had a smile on her face while taking the selfie.

Genesis wore a teeny-tiny dark teal bikini top. It boasted small adjustable cups with a wide open area between them, which showcased a peek of her cleavage. For support, thin straps went behind her neck, with another pair tied around her back.

She sported a pair of black bottoms that boasted some pretty high leg cuts. The skinny waistband accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips. Users couldn’t help but gush over her taut stomach and chiseled abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments section.

The model wore her brunette locks down and styled in loose waves that suited her nicely. She opted to wear a gold necklace that featured a thin chain and a small pendant. The hottie was also seen wearing a black ring.

In the caption, Genesis greeted her followers, mentioned that she was preparing for New Year’s Eve and that she was eager to leave the current year behind.

The new update proved to be popular with her social media admirers. As of this writing, the post has received over 119,000 likes and accrued more than 1,100 comments. Many of her supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and incredibly toned figure, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Something seems different about you, yet I can’t put my finger on it. Did you style your hair in a different style or something? Either way, I hope you and Joe have an amazing New Year’s Eve,” a follower commented.

“What a gorgeous body!!” gushed an admirer.

“Ever so sexy!” a third fan wrote.