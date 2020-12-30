Nicole Thorne Flaunts Cleavage In See-Through Black Bodysuit

Nicole Thorne wasn’t shy about showing off her incredible body for her latest Instagram update on Tuesday. The model flaunted her bombshell curves in a scanty outfit.

In the sexy shots, Nicole looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her cleavage in a see-through black bodysuit. The garment featured long sleeves that clung to her lean arms and a intricate design down the front. The neckline included sheer, netted material that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage, as well as her flat tummy.

The outfit was cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist. It also accentuated her muscular thighs. She accessorized the style with some black polish on her short fingernails.

In the first photo, Nicole pushed her hip out and placed one leg in front of the other. She rested a hand on her thigh as the other held her phone to snap the selfie. In the second shot, she arched her back slightly and placed a hand on the side of her head and gave the camera a flirty smirk. The final pic saw the model in the same position, but with a more sultry expression.

In the background, a circular rug and hard wood floor could be seen. A fireplace and some décor placed on the mantel were also visible. In the caption she joked that she didn’t know what day it was. She also geotagged her location as Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

She parted her long, dark hair in the center and styled her locks in bouncy waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within just 15 hours. Her admirers also left over 200 comments about the post.

“You are very beautiful and you have a wonderful and beautiful body. I admire you very much,” one follower wrote.

“A wonderful beauty,” praised another.

“Aussie women Queens of earth,” a third user gushed.

“Gorgeous,” added a fourth person.

Nicole is no stranger to showcasing her eye-popping figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for sporting sexy looks that flash some skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she went braless underneath a silk robe. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 8,500 likes and over 140 comments.