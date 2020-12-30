Issa Vegas Rocks Short Leather Shorts & Over-The-Knee Boots In Smoking Hot New Update

Issa Vegas took to social media to share a series of sexy new shots that showed her rocking the same skimpy ensemble. The model shared the upload on her Instagram feed on December 30, and it’s garnering rave reviews from her 7.5 million fans.

The first photo in the series captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood in the middle of a street that was lined by tall trees. Issa looked into the camera with a slight smile as she placed both hands on her waist. The second photo saw Issa popping her hip to the side to accentuate her curves. In the next two images, she turned with her figure in profile, treating her audience to a great view of curves. In the last image, Issa struck a similar pose and twirled a few strands of hair between her fingers.

The model showed off her amazing body in a black and white outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a white top with a crew neckline that fit tightly on her figure. It had long sleeves that were snug on her arms and flat tummy. She wore the front of the shirt tucked into her shorts, accentuating her tiny midsection.

Issa teamed the look with a pair of tiny leather shorts that were equally as hot. The sides had gold zippers, that added a glamorous element to the look. Issa wore the waistband high on her hips, and the body of the garment was tight on her legs. Its hemline was high, and her shapely thighs were on full display. She added a pair of sheer stockings underneath.

Issa went bold with her choice of footwear, sporting over-the-knee boots that fit snugly on her legs and she also rocked a backpack to match. Issa sported a white beanie with the word “rock” stitched in bold, black letters. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of chic glasses and wore her long, blond locks over her shoulders and chest.

The post has been an instant hit, and within hours, it’s earned more than 17,000 likes and 190-plus comments. Most were quick to applaud her fit figure.

“Looking beautiful n gorgeous babe,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Hi beautiful how are you today hope you are well and safe. How was your day been today,” a second fan asked.

“Love you baby,” another commented with a single flame.

“You are perfecto in every way,” one more chimed in.