Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Jason Seems To Gain An Advantage Over Cyrus

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail that the confrontation between Jason and Cyrus may get rather heated. In fact, according to the sneak peek shared via Twitter, Cyrus may end up on the losing end of this one.

Cyrus has wasted no time in trying to take advantage of the fact that Sonny is currently missing. He reached out to Jason for a meeting, and this began at the end of Tuesday’s show. Carly voiced her concerns to her bestie about forging ahead with this and she made him promise to return home safely.

The General Hospital preview shows Cyrus noting that it’s time that someone shifts their perspective. It seems likely he’s talking to Jason here, and perhaps he’s toyingly suggesting that Sonny’s disappearance means that power will be permanently shifting in Port Charles.

Jason isn’t going to concede anything to his adversary though. For one thing, he’s still working on finding Sonny and bringing him home.

Even if that were not to happen, Jason is hardly going to sit back and let go of Sonny’s territory in Port Charles. He’s also certainly not going to do anything to help his nemesis.

Cyrus may begin this meeting thinking he’s got the upper hand, but General Hospital spoilers hint that may not ultimately be the case. The sneak peek also shows Jason holding a gun on someone who seems to be down on the ground.

He angrily tells the person that if they come after him again, they will end up dead. Is this Cyrus who is on the other end of this gun?

It could be, although that would be a wild development. It might be that it’s one of the mobster’s associates who tries to attack Jason at some point during Wednesday’s show.

Either way, it seems virtually certain that whatever enraged Jason and has him in this position is related to Cyrus’ deep desire to take out Sonny’s right-hand man.

General Hospital teasers suggest that this confrontation between the two men will carry over into the next new episode. Thursday will bring an encore episode and Friday is preempted with sports, which means that viewers will be left hanging for a few days.

However, SheKnows Soaps reveals that this confrontation involving Jason and Cyrus takes a turn on Monday. It seems that Cyrus may learn the hard way that he underestimated Jason.

In the days ahead, General Hospital viewers will see Cyrus try to pressure Jordan for help again, but his efforts apparently will come up short here as well. Is the tide finally changing when it comes to the mobster’s power dynamic and hold over people in Port Charles? It sounds as if that might be the case and fans can’t wait to see it happen.