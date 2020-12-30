Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Zip-Up Top And Matching Short Shorts In Sizzling New Instagram Share

Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her toned and tanned figure in the most recent upload to her Instagram feed. The December 30 share included two photos that added some serious heat to her page.

The first image in the series saw the model posing in front of a white Mercedes that was parked in a garage. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. She placed her booty on the hood of the car and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. Tarsha put both hands on her thighs and had her body turned to the lens. The second photo in the deck saw Tarsha posing in the same spot. She made a kissy-face and playfully grabbed at the top of her ponytail.

The model looked smoking hot in a white, two-piece set that did her nothing but favors. She tagged Bo and Tee in the caption and revealed that their new collection would be live in two days. On her upper half, Tarsha rocked a crop top with a zipper in the middle. She wore it partially unzipped, showing off her bronzed décolletage. The top had a pair of thick straps over her shoulders, and her toned biceps were in full view. The piece cut off near her ribcage, exposing her trim tummy.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny shorts. They had a thick band that was snug on her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. The garment proceeded to fit tightly on her thighs, and it cut off high on her legs, leaving a tease of her stems in view.

She slung a patterned purse with a chain strap over her shoulder, and she also wore a statement necklace with her name spelled out in capital letters. She pulled her long locks halfway back, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and chest.

In a short time of the post being shared on her feed, it’s earned more than 15,000 likes and 90 comments. Many Instagrammers complimented her bombshell body, while a few more commented with emoji to express their thoughts.

“You are gorgeous love,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of her comment.

“You look lovely. Lovely picture. Hope you had a lovely Christmas and boxing day,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Ur stunning girl,” a third Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“Omg I luv this set and it on you babe,” one more admirer commented with a few flames.