Meghan McCain Announces Her Return To ‘The View’: ‘It’s Almost Time’

Meghan McCain has announced that she will return to the Hot Topics table on The View beginning Monday, January 4. The conservative commentator has been on maternity leave since September after giving birth to her first child, a little girl named Liberty Sage, with husband Ben Domenech.

Since her exit, The View has been helmed by Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin. Ana has been with the show on a daily basis as the fifth host, a job she normally held on Fridays, Whoopi’s day off.

ABC News reported that throughout her maternity leave, Meghan had not only been enjoying this important time with her child but also engaging followers on Instagram and Twitter by weighing in on current headlines as well as sharing some of Liberty’s childhood milestones.

In an Instagram post seen here, Meghan shared a photograph of herself taken on the set of the daytime talk series prior to the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down live tapings of the daytime talk series and caused the hosts to work remotely from their homes. In a caption, she wrote that it was “almost time” for her return, and she was excited to take her virtual conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table.

She quipped, “Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?”

On December 21, The Inquisitr reported that Meghan, who worked remotely throughout the pandemic and most of her pregnancy, shared three, rare throwback photos of her baby bump. In an accompanying caption, Meghan shared that the year was not all that bad and cited the arrival of Liberty to her family. In the mirror selfies, Meghan took full-body shots of her changing shape.

On December 29, she posted a video in honor of the baby’s three-month birthday of Liberty kicking a piano that made music as she lay on a colorful blanket. Meghan sang along with the music to the children’s tune, “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.”

Meghan’s fans are thrilled about her return to the series.

“I’m so glad you are returning. You are the only and I say the only reason I watch!!!!” penned one fan.

“Welcome back I wish they would socially distance in the studio like the other shows have,” exclaimed a second follower.

“YES!!! I was about to quit watching The View. You are needed,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I’m not conservative by any means, but I appreciate your perspectives and enjoy hearing your viewpoints,” remarked a fourth fan.