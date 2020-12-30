Sarah Houchens Heats Up Instagram In Lacy Black Lingerie While Posing In Bed

Sarah Houchens brought the heat with her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account just moments ago to tantalize her 1.2 million followers with a racy set of bedroom snaps that were sure to get pulses racing.

The fitness trainer posed on her bed in the massive December 30 upload, which contained a total of six slides. She was sprawled across the mattress in most of the snaps, stretching her lean legs out in front of her as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera beside her with a smoldering stare. One photo saw her posing up on her knees with her thighs spread apart in a suggestive manner, while a few others captured her arching her back seductively as her platinum locks spilled messily over her back and shoulders.

As for her look in the tantalizing update, Sarah went full bombshell as she showcased her svelte figure in a set of lacy black lingerie from Fashion Nova that did way more showing than covering up.

The coordinated undergarments included a longline bra with thin spaghetti straps and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, accentuating her slender frame. It had underwire-style cups that were partially covered in semi-sheer lace, teasing a glimpse at her ample assets underneath. An additional peek at her voluptuous cleavage was displayed thanks to its low-cut neckline, giving the photo op even more of a seductive vibe.

On her lower half, Sarah sported a frilly thong that left her lower half almost completely exposed. The panties boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that treated her audience to a look at her perky booty, as well as her shapely thighs. It had a thick lace waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Fans were quick to shower the new addition to Sarah’s Instagram page with love. It has amassed nealry 8,000 likes and 127 comments within just 40 minutes of going live.

“You’re so prettyyy,” one person wrote.

“Pure beauty!” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous babe, body goals,” a third follower gushed.

“One of the most beautiful ladies ever,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah has been treating her massive online audience to a number of smoking-hot uploads this week. Yesterday, she sent temperatures soaring when she showed off her enviable buns in a cheeky pink swimsuit while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The bikini-clad snaps proved to be another hit, earning over 54,000 likes and 831 comments to date.