‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Has A Mini-Crisis After Finn Declares His Feelings

Spoilers for Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a mini-crisis. Her conscience will not allow her to enjoy a romantic moment with the hot young doctor.

According to the daily spoilers, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan will declare his love for her. But can Steffy say “I love you” back without betraying her conscience?

Steffy Loves Finn

Steffy previously told Finn that she loves him. So, why did bed Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) last week? It appears as if she still has feelings for her ex and may secretly want to reunite her family with him.

Steffy and Finn recently took their relationship to the next level when they made love to each other. As seen in the tweet below, he even gave her coffee in bed the next morning. The physician has fallen head-over-heels for the Forrester exec, and he wants to let her know how he feels.

The doctor will declare his feelings for the brunette. He is already bonding with Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Colette Gray) and he has already mentioned that he would like to have a family.

Finn wants to play a more permanent role in Steffy’s life. But is she ready to take the next step, such as him moving in? She will be struggling with her guilty conscience when he speaks of his commitment to her, per The TV Guide.

Still A Sister Wife On The Bold and the Beautiful

After years of professing that she was over Liam, it seems as if she’s still hankering after him. While they were both drunk at the time of their lovemaking, Steffy gave in to her lust just a little too quickly. It seems as if she’s still Liam’s sister wife, and she will come running to him whenever he wants her.

Steffy stopped Liam from telling Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) the truth. She reminded Liam that a confession would also impact her life. She didn’t want to lose Finn because they had a one-night stand. As long as both of them kept quiet, nobody would ever know that they had cheated on their significant other.

But, Finn has already noticed that Steffy seems more pensive. Her reaction may alert him that she’s hiding something from him. How will the doctor react if he finds out that his girlfriend cheated on him? Will he fly into a rage or seek solace in the arms of another?

As for Steffy, how long will she be able to keep up appearances before she breaks down and confesses the truth?