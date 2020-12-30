Holly Sonders Flaunts Bombshell Body In Seductive Pose Wearing Latex Bustier & Lacy Panties

Brunette bombshell Holly Sonders has shared yet another steamy snap on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, she struck a provocative pose wearing a sexy ensemble that included a latex bustier and a pair of V-string bikini panties.

Holly was dressed all in black. The top fit her snugly, revealing her slender waistline. The number also had a low top, showing off plenty of her cleavage. Her panties were made of lace and they had a low front, revealing her flat abs. The model also sported a pair of sheer, thigh-high stockings that had a wide lace trim along the top edges. She completed her look with platform rhinestone-encrusted stilettos with clear straps.

The popular influencer added some bling to her outfit with a rhinestone collar necklace.

Holly styled her hair in loose waves, and she wore it over one shoulder.

She accessorized her look with a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs, of which one cuff was attached to her wrist.

Holly stood next to a fireplace for the photo shoot. The walls were painted a vibrant shade of orange, and they featured white trim. A large mirror was centered over the hearth. Sconces with five small lamps hung one each side of the mirror. A leather chair, along with a set of iron pokers, was also positioned next to the fireplace.

The camera captured the busty model from a side view as she stood with her legs parted and one foot in the chair. The key to the handcuffs was hooked around one of her fingernails and with her head titled back, she held it up to her open mouth. Holly’s other hand was near her shoulder, giving her fans a nice look at her shapely shoulders. Her toned hips, thighs and ample chest were also on display.

In the caption, Holly credited the photographer for her creative efforts.

Dozens of her fans took a moment to give the post some love.

“Love those thigh highs and heels,” added one follower with a flame emoji.

“Damn girl killing it absolute smoke show,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning hope you never leave,” quipped a second admirer, adding several emoji that included a smiley face and a red heart.

“Hottest on IG,” quipped a fourth fan.

