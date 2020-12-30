‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino Shares A Wild Direct Message From A Fan

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino shared one of the wild messages he received in his DMs in a hilarious new video uploaded to the series’ Instagram account. A DM is a direct message and a way to contact another person on social media.

In a clip for the show’s latest season, where the cast was protected in a COVID-free bubble in a hotel in Las Vegas, Vinny, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro sat together at dinner.

Vinny’s phone pinged, a sign that he received a message. He picked up the phone, looked at the message, and placed it face down back atop the table in one motion. His pals sat silently, all looking at one another awkwardly while Vinny checked his phone.

The reality star laughed and read aloud what a random girl wrote to him. She expressed an interest in an unorthodox method of romance with Vinny. This made him turn red and chuckle and caused his roommates to laugh as well in the clip seen below.

Ronnie then said to the camera that his roommates wanted to find him a girlfriend. However, he laughed as he said that from what he just heard, he didn’t think that Vinny should be involved in this process.

In the commentary of the video, Mike said to Vinny that he gets back the energy he puts out. In response, Vinny told his pal that his DMs are “wild.” Vinny’s Double Shot at Love co-star Suzi Baidya added her own feelings regarding the video with the addition of three laughing and crying emoji.

The show, which also stars Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, has spent most of the new episodes of this current season awaiting the much-hyped sit-down between Angelina, Jenni, and Deena. The three of them had not spoken directly to one another since Angelina’s nuptials. In November 2019, ex-castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni, and Deena made a toast that the bride felt was inappropriate. Deena even said on camera during the episode that she would never film with Angelina again. The drama ensued on social media after the airing of the show and continued for months afterward.

In an upcoming series of episodes, in order to try and mend the broken family relationship of the roommates, they enlist Dr. Drew to counsel the pals to try and put their troubles behind them and move forward.