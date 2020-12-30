Allie Auton Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Tiny White Crop Top

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page to upload a hot new snapshot. The 24-year-old model published the photo on Wednesday, December 30, which captured her flaunting her stunning figure in a flirty crop top and shorts.

Allie was snapped in what looked to be a parking garage in her skimpy ensemble. The area was well-lit, and the light-colored backdrop made her tan pop. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Brisbane, Queensland in Australia.

The influencer was seen standing next to a wall with one of her legs raised. The pose highlighted the curves of her hips. With only one foot to hold her weight, the babe balanced herself by placing her hand on the wall. Instead of facing the camera, she looked to the side and smiled.

Allie sizzled in a white crop top which resembled a sports bra. The neckline sat low on her ample chest, and it displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The tight fit of the piece also enhanced her cleavage. Narrow straps went over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The skimpy number left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and fans couldn’t help but gush over her taut tummy and rock-hard abs.

She sported a pair of high-waisted shorts in a light brown color. They had a ruched design and a body-hugging fit, emphasizing her hourglass physique. The shorts reached almost to her knees. She completed her attire with a pair of heeled sandals.

Allie added a few accessories, including a dainty necklace, a bracelet, and several rings. She wore her blond hair down and styled in loose waves that framed her face.

The internet personality wrote a short caption about her excitement for the new year. She also shared that the outfit was from Fashion Nova, tagging the retailer’s Instagram page in both the caption and pic.

This new addition racked up over 6,500 likes and more than 70 comments in less than a day of being live on her social media account. Many of her online supporters were quick to shower her with compliments. Some of them left a string of emoji in the comments section, while others told her how beautiful she looked.

“A real-life angel,” a fan wrote, adding an emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so, so pretty! You can pull off any look. A true Barbie doll,” commented another follower.

“Brisbane stunner,” a third admirer added.