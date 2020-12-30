Kelis Gets In The New Year Spirit Wearing Glittery Thigh-High Boots For Vodka Ad

Kelis took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The singer has teamed up with the vodka brand Circoc for an ad and looks very glam for the occasion.

The “Get Along with You” hitmaker stunned in a gray sweater with what looked to be black beads embroidered all over. The item of clothing featured a roll neck and long sleeves that were pushed up slightly. She teamed the look with light blue denim bottoms and glittery silver thigh-high boots. Kelis kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of polish. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings, bracelets, and a large feathery headpiece. Kelis, who is known for her signature curly locks, styled her dark hair in what appeared to be a plait.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured close-up behind a bottle of the brand’s vodka, a cocktail glass, and a small Happy New Year sign. The songstress closed her eyes and blew a number of gold confetti that was placed on the palms of her hands.

In the next slide, Kelis was snapped from head-to-toe while sitting down in front of a lit-up fireplace with the cocktail glass in her left hand. She gazed to her right with a radiant smile and crossed her legs over.

Kelis explained in her caption that even though most people will be celebrating the new year at home, it doesn’t mean you can’t bring the festive atmosphere to your own oasis.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 3,100 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You are so beautiful! We love you, from Hungary,” one user wrote.

“The Ciroc brings all boys to the yard?” another person shared, referencing lyrics from her iconic single “Milkshake.”

“I was thinking of getting Ciroc coconut for my NYE cocktails. You look fabulous by the way!” remarked a third fan.

“You look gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

At the beginning of 2020, Kelis participated in the U.K.’s first season of The Masked Singer as Daisy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she described the experience as deranged and nuts. The entertainer stated that the main reason she did the show was that her kids wanted her to take part in it.

Kelis’s fans figured out she was underneath the costume pretty quickly due to her unique singing voice.

“I knew that #Daisy was @kelis!! All the clues pointed in the right direction and had it by week one hehe,” one user tweeted.