Sarah Harris Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Leopard-Print Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts

Sarah Harris returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share a stunning new snapshot of herself rocking a racy look.

In the gorgeous pic, Sarah looked smoking hot while showing off her hourglass curves in a leopard-print bikini top. The skimpy garment featured a deep neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage and gave fans a peek at her toned arms in the process.

She added a pair of tiny denim shorts. The Daisy Dukes wrapped snugly around her voluptuous hips and trim waist while showing off her shapely thighs. Her flat tummy was also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Sarah posed in her bathroom for the photo. She had her back straight and one hand in her hair as the other hand held her phone up to snap the selfie. Her head was turned slightly to the side and she wore a sultry expression on her face as well.

In the background, a plain, white wall could be seen. A metal towel rack hung behind her, and two sinks and a toilet were also visible. In the caption, Sarah encouraged her fans to have a safe New Year’s Eve. She also geotagged her location as Matakana, New Zealand.

Her long, blond hair was parted off-center. The locks were styled in full waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,500 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks during that time.

“Very Very Beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful angel you look so cute,” another gushed.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” a third user declared.

“You’re the cutest ever,” a fourth person commented, adding a red heart emoji for emphasis.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves in racy ensembles for her online uploads. She’s become known for flashing her pert posterior, eye-popping cleavage, toned tummy, and more in body-baring outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a teeny orange thong bodysuit that put her nearly bare booty in the spotlight. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments.