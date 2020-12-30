Gabrielle Union, 48, Looks Phenomenal As She Twins With Daughter Kaavia In Matching Neon Yellow Swimsuits

Gabrielle Union and her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James dressed up in adoring matching outfits this week, which the actress shared a glimpse of to her widely followed Instagram account for her millions of fans to fawn over.

The latest addition to the 48-year-old’s feed was shared on Tuesday, December 29. It included two photos that captured the Bring It On star cradling her only child as they twinned in matching swimsuits from Genesis Swimwear during a relaxing day on the beach. The first image was a close-up shot of the mother-daughter duo posing by the shore, while the second offered a full-length look at the pair as they walked through the soft sand with a gorgeous view of the water behind them.

The wife of Dwayne Wade looked phenomenal as she slipped into a bold, neon yellow one-piece that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. It had thick teal shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that flashed an eyeful of her ample chest, adding a sexy element to the swimwear look. The number also boasted a daringly cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Gabrielle wore a two-toned bucket hat on top of her long braids to shade herself from the bright sun.

Meanwhile, Kaavia looked adorable as she matched with her mom in a nearly identical swimsuit. The one-piece boasted the same bold color scheme, though featured a rounded neckline rather than the plunging v-style sported by her mother.

Fans and friends of the famous family went absolutely wild over the sweet beachside snaps which, at the time of this writing, have racked up more than 471,000 likes within 17 hours of going live to the social media platform. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the precious mommy-daughter moments.

“Fave mama and daughter duo,” one person wrote.

“Motherhood has never agreed with anyone more,” remarked another fan.

“@Gabunion you are just looking joyous and gorgeous!!!!” commented actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who shares a birthday with the Being Mary Jane star.

“Body goals and baby goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, Gabrielle shared another set of snaps in which she twinned with her daughter. The pair looked adorable in matching rainbow-striped maxi dresses while playing outside on a bright and sunny day. Fans were again thrilled at the “twinning with mommy moment,” awarding the multi-slide post nearly 295,000 likes and 1,666 comments to date.