Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Gorgeous Golden Glow In A Bold Orange Bikini

Madi Edwards returned to her Instagram page this week to dazzle her 782,000 followers with a stunning new share.

The eye-popping addition to the model’s feed captured her posing on the rooftop of a luxurious building. It had a smooth dome on it, which Madi leaned up against. She worked the camera, wearing a sultry expression on her face while gazing back at the lens with a smoldering stare. The cloudless blue sky filled up a majority of the background and was illuminated by the bright sun, which also acted as a natural spotlight over the Aussie hottie as she posed.

In the caption of the photo, the 24-year-old noted that she was “stocking up for summer” — likely referencing that bundle of Bali Body tanning supplies she held in one of her hands during the photo op. She appeared to have already put the products to use, as her bombshell figure boasted a gorgeous all-over glow that she showcased by slipping into a vibrant orange bikini that popped against the deep tan.

Madi stunned in the bold two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The swimwear included a bandeau-style top that fit snugly over her chest and featured thick shoulder straps which drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep square neckline that exposed an eyeful of her bronzed cleavage, which was further accentuated by a flattering ruched detail in the middle.

On her lower half, the blond beauty sported a pair of matching v-style bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The garment had a daringly cheeky design that revealed Madi’s curvy hips and shapely thighs in their entirety. It had a thick waistband which sat at an angle over her midsection, clinging tightly to her hips to accentuate her slim waist. Her flat tummy and abs were also on full display in the sizzling snap and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

The photo proved to be a huge hit with Madi’s massive online audience, many of whom flocked to the comments section of the post to swoon over the social media star.

“Girlllllll. Tan looking incred as always,” one person wrote.

“A woman totally perfect!! Divine,” gushed another fan.

“So cute girl!!” a third follower remarked, adding a string of red heart and flame emoji to the end of his comment.

“Awesome shot,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 10,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to her feed.