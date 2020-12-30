Adam Levine Shares The Possibility Of A Return To NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine revealed if there was a possibility of a return to his iconic red chair as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. In a question-and-answer session shared on his Instagram story, the Maroon 5 lead singer and songwriter said “no thank you” when a fan asked if he would ever return to the reality singing competition series that debuted in 2011. He stayed on the series for 16 seasons.

Us Weekly reported that the singer also spoke about his longtime pal, Blake Shelton, in the Q&A.

A second user asked whether he missed Blake, and he responded “Blake, who?” He then said, “Who is this Blake you speak of?” when a fan asked which of the country superstar’s albums was his favorite.

Upon leaving the series in early 2019, Adam posted a lengthy message to Instagram, seen here, alongside a cover of Rolling Stone Magazine that featured original Voice judges Blake, CeeLo Green, and Christina Aguilera. In it, he shared that being on The Voice was a life-changing experience that would be close to his heart forever. He said he was thankful to every single coach he ever sat in those chairs with and remarked that the shared experience was singularly theirs. These included Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus, CeeLo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.

Following his announcement, Blake said in a tweet, seen here, he had a hard time wrapping his head around Adam not being on the show anymore. He cited the 16 seasons they worked together and remarked that The Voice had changed both of their lives. He ended his statement by saying he was “gonna miss working with that idiot.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

On December 11, The Inquisitr reported that Blake called on Adam for a favor after the country superstar proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Gwen Stefani, in an interview with Seth Meyers for his late-night talk show. Blake said that he wanted Adam to play at his upcoming nuptials. He said that he had a lot of favors out there, and he might not like it, but Adam was going to have to get his band Maroon 5 together and play at the wedding. Blake cited Maroon 5’s “Sugar” video where the band traveled around and surprised couples by performing at their wedding receptions.

During his tenure on The Voice, Adam welcomed two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace, with his wife, model Behati Prinsloo.