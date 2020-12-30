Laura Amy Shows Some Serious Skin In Sexy New Update: ‘Cause Life’s Better In A Bikini’

Laura Amy is back in a suit, and her 890,000-plus fans are thrilled with the sight. The photo was shared on her Instagram feed on December 30, and it’s been an instant hit.

The sizzling snap captured the model posing indoors. She stood in front of a bed that was made with crisp, white linens and pillows to match. The rest of the space included a white dresser and a mirror. Laura turned with her figure at an angle and had one arm draped near her side while she used the opposite to playfully tug at the string of her swimsuit. The model met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted.

She slipped into a skimpy black bikini that did her bombshell body nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that her choice of swimwear was from Fashion Nova. On her upper half, she rocked a top with tiny, triangular cups and a plunging neckline that exposed her bronze bust. It had thin, spaghetti straps that tied over her shoulders and around her neck, leaving her arms on full display. Its cups were decorated with gold flowers, which drew even more attention to her cleavage.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The front rode low, hitting a few inches below her navel and highlighting her rock-hard abs. It had string sides that were tied in dainty bows on her hips, exposing her shapely thighs and trim midsection.

She rocked a pair of gold bracelets as her only visible accessories. Laura pulled her long, dyed locks back in a high up-do and a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face.

In the caption of the update, Laura noted that “life’s better in a bikini.” It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the bikini-clad shot, and it’s amassed more than 7,000 likes and 200 comments. Most Instagrammers complimented the model on her fit figure, while a few more struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead.

“You drop my jaw every time. Seriously stunning babe,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“So good looking and beautiful and a beautiful body,” a second fan complimented.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely bikini,” a third wrote alongside a trio of stars.

“Have a nice day, from heaven, Charming sexy beauty,” one more chimed in.