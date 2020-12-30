Chelsea Houska Shares Throwback Pics To Honor The End Of Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Experience

Chelsea Houska shared throwback photos to celebrate the end of her run on the MTV series Teen Mom 2. Her journey, which began in 2009, ended on December 29 when she made her last appearance after 11 years as a cast member. In the upload seen on Instagram here, Chelsea posted images taken shortly after the birth of her daughter Aubree when she was just 17. Aubree’s father is Chelsea’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea posted a lengthy caption that accompanied the snaps and reflected on the many experiences she has had as a star of Teen Mom 2.

She wrote that she wanted to thank viewers for watching, supporting, and rooting for her over the last 11 years. She explained that she was proud of the full story she was able to share. The reality television star then addressed other single moms and those women who feel they were stuck in a bad relationship. She noted that she was “rooting” for them and added “you got this.”

In a sneak peek of her final episode seen below, Chelsea sat down with husband Cole DeBoer and stated that something had been weighing on her for the last few months and she was finally ready to talk about it on-camera.

In November, Chelsea addressed her Instagram fans in a post seen here. She uploaded a photograph of herself, Cole, daughter Aubree, 10, son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, adding a formal announcement that she was leaving Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea wrote in the caption that after much thought and discussion with her family and friends, she and Cole decided this season would be their last. She added that they were parting ways with the show on the best of terms. The reality star then explained their next chapter in life would focus on developing their brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and an expanding family business.

She was applauded by her fellow Teen Mom co-stars — including Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Bristol Palin — for the move.

Viewers shared their own feelings regarding Chelsea’s exit from the series in several touching Instagram comments.

“Today is the last time I will be watching Teen Mom. Thank you for sharing your story,” penned one fan.

“Not even going to lie, I cried. Out of every Teen Mom, you have ALWAYS been my favorite. I feel like I am losing a longtime friend. However, I am beyond happy that you found everything you were looking for. You deserve so much happiness and it’s so good to see you so consistently happy and glowing with love. I think I speak for pretty much everyone when I say, I love you and I’m going to miss you. Best wishes on this next chapter,” wrote a second follower in a statement that received 260 likes on Instagram.